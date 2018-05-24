Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PWD to commission 264 works in next two months

In June and July, the PWD will inaugurate 264 separate works costing `3,218.71 crore which include bridges, roads and buildings, Works Minister G Sudhakaran said on Wednesday. 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  In June and July, the PWD will inaugurate 264 separate works costing `3,218.71 crore which include bridges, roads and buildings, Works Minister G Sudhakaran said on Wednesday. Of the 27 bridges in the list, the construction of 14 have been completed. Eighty-seven roads have been completed and 107 are to be taken up. The construction of 22 buildings has been completed and 21 will be taken up, the minister told reporters held in connection with the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. As many as 119 of the 264 works cost above `5 crore each. These include 20 bridges, 87 roads and 21 buildings. 

In the third year of the government, the PWD plans to continue with its drive against corruption and strengthen social audit. The department, which found that 370 bridges in the state required reconstruction or active renovation, has so far provided administrative sanction for the reconstruction of 37 bridges.  

 In the recent months, PWD also appointed separate chief engineers for bridges and maintenance, he said. Sudhakaran said his department would continue with the drive against corruption. In the last two years, 63 employees, including one chief engineer and two supervisors, were placed on suspension. Disciplinary action was initiated against 248 others, he said. The Registration Department, the other portfolio handled by Sudhakaran, registered a revenue of `3,150 crore in 2017-18, Sudhakaran said.

