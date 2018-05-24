Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Taste the herbal coffee containing 17 medicinal herbs

Ever tasted herbal coffee that contains 17 medicinal herbs? Now you have a golden opportunity to savour this rare beverage which is made from herbs found in the forest. 

Published: 24th May 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ever tasted herbal coffee that contains 17 medicinal herbs? Now you have a golden opportunity to savour this rare beverage which is made from herbs found in the forest. 
A special team of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) will be visiting the state capital for preparing the ‘Oushadhakkaapi’ as part of ‘Ananthavismayam,’.The herbal coffee contains, among other things, ‘Njarunganam,’ ‘Kodinjil,’ and Arogyapachcha’ as its ingredients. Despite the name, it does not contain caffeine and is traditionally considered a good remedy for cough and cholesterol. 

Six members of the Mullamoodu Aditya Vaidyasala, trained by KIRTADS, will present the ‘Oushadhakkaapi’ at the tribal food festival which is part of the expo. Payasam made of ‘Parandakka,’ pumpkin and pineapple and gruel, Elayada and ‘Pazhampori’ made from ragi. An Ayurveda medical camp also is planned as part of the expo, the government said on Tuesday. 

Siddha, yoga, naturopathy and sports medicine also will be featured at this camp which will be led by three doctors and a paramedic team. The ‘Ananthavismayam’ expo will be open from 11 am to 10 pm on all days from May 24 to May 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day