Taste the herbal coffee containing 17 medicinal herbs

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ever tasted herbal coffee that contains 17 medicinal herbs? Now you have a golden opportunity to savour this rare beverage which is made from herbs found in the forest.

A special team of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) will be visiting the state capital for preparing the ‘Oushadhakkaapi’ as part of ‘Ananthavismayam,’.The herbal coffee contains, among other things, ‘Njarunganam,’ ‘Kodinjil,’ and Arogyapachcha’ as its ingredients. Despite the name, it does not contain caffeine and is traditionally considered a good remedy for cough and cholesterol.

Six members of the Mullamoodu Aditya Vaidyasala, trained by KIRTADS, will present the ‘Oushadhakkaapi’ at the tribal food festival which is part of the expo. Payasam made of ‘Parandakka,’ pumpkin and pineapple and gruel, Elayada and ‘Pazhampori’ made from ragi. An Ayurveda medical camp also is planned as part of the expo, the government said on Tuesday.

Siddha, yoga, naturopathy and sports medicine also will be featured at this camp which will be led by three doctors and a paramedic team. The ‘Ananthavismayam’ expo will be open from 11 am to 10 pm on all days from May 24 to May 30.