Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

With love,from Japan

Osaka-based fitness instructor Kozue Kimura speaks on her free pilates workshop in Kochi

Published: 24th May 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Aparna J and  Merin Suresh
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Age is just a number when it comes to Kozue Kimura. The 55-year-old Japanese trainer, who is also a mother of three, runs her own fitness studio in Osaka called Vision, where she regularly trains corporate employees.Currently, the FTP-recognised (Full Training Programme) instructor  provides customised lessons for clients across all age groups. She helps them tackle various fitness concerns via her signature regimen Kozue Pilates—which aims to tone the body and assert correct body posture. In her pursuit to spread awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle, Kozue is flying down to Kochi tomorrow for an exclusive three-day pilates workshop. Ahead of her visit we catch up with the fitness expert.

You’ve been to Kerala four times in the past two years. Why do you prefer coming here?
I haven’t been to any other city in India except here and Thiruvananthapuram. A friend of mine from Kyoto who runs an Ayurvedic and acupuncture salon in Kerala told me of the state’s beauty, it’s friendly people, and I wanted to see God’s Own Country. However, when I came here, I realised that majority of the Indians, both men and women, face health  problems. I asked myself what I could do to help them to address these issues. From then on, I’ve constantly been  visiting the city.

What inspired you to take up pilates?
After marriage, I was chronically troubled by bodyweight issues, hormonal imbalance, and other ailments due to the lack of exercise. After trying out various fitness routines like yoga, I realised how my body was ‘fixed’ but misshaped. Ten years ago, I became a  qualified FTP Pilates instructor and  recognised that I resonated best with it.

Your sessions are different from the conventional pilates. Could you tell us how it differs from the rest?
Kozue Pilates is definitely one of the best anti-ageing exercise routines. But it can do more than to make you look better. My methods—which primarily cater to menopausal women suffering from  various physical issues—work both with and without training equipment. Its  benefits include weight loss, body  toning, increased flexibility, developed core strength, reduced stress, and can even improve your mental wellness. The key is to start slow. I always advice my students to take up easy but regular training at home and not to work hard from the beginning. 

You have a successful weight-loss story. 
Do you have a message for people who face similar problems?
Kozue Pilates goes beyond mere weight-loss. It aims to achieve a strong  body and provide a comprehensive improvement of your overall health.  
From May 26-28. 
At Cuoretone Fitness and Detox Studio. Details: 4862455

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka