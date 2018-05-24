With love,from Japan

Aparna J and Merin Suresh By

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Age is just a number when it comes to Kozue Kimura. The 55-year-old Japanese trainer, who is also a mother of three, runs her own fitness studio in Osaka called Vision, where she regularly trains corporate employees.Currently, the FTP-recognised (Full Training Programme) instructor provides customised lessons for clients across all age groups. She helps them tackle various fitness concerns via her signature regimen Kozue Pilates—which aims to tone the body and assert correct body posture. In her pursuit to spread awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle, Kozue is flying down to Kochi tomorrow for an exclusive three-day pilates workshop. Ahead of her visit we catch up with the fitness expert.

You’ve been to Kerala four times in the past two years. Why do you prefer coming here?

I haven’t been to any other city in India except here and Thiruvananthapuram. A friend of mine from Kyoto who runs an Ayurvedic and acupuncture salon in Kerala told me of the state’s beauty, it’s friendly people, and I wanted to see God’s Own Country. However, when I came here, I realised that majority of the Indians, both men and women, face health problems. I asked myself what I could do to help them to address these issues. From then on, I’ve constantly been visiting the city.

What inspired you to take up pilates?

After marriage, I was chronically troubled by bodyweight issues, hormonal imbalance, and other ailments due to the lack of exercise. After trying out various fitness routines like yoga, I realised how my body was ‘fixed’ but misshaped. Ten years ago, I became a qualified FTP Pilates instructor and recognised that I resonated best with it.

Your sessions are different from the conventional pilates. Could you tell us how it differs from the rest?

Kozue Pilates is definitely one of the best anti-ageing exercise routines. But it can do more than to make you look better. My methods—which primarily cater to menopausal women suffering from various physical issues—work both with and without training equipment. Its benefits include weight loss, body toning, increased flexibility, developed core strength, reduced stress, and can even improve your mental wellness. The key is to start slow. I always advice my students to take up easy but regular training at home and not to work hard from the beginning.

You have a successful weight-loss story.

Do you have a message for people who face similar problems?

Kozue Pilates goes beyond mere weight-loss. It aims to achieve a strong body and provide a comprehensive improvement of your overall health.

