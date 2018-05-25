600 cadets imparted training in Trivandrum

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AS many as 600 cadets, including 280 girls, are participating in the training camp organised by the 4 Kerala Battalion NCC at the CRPF Camp, Pallipuram.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AS many as 600 cadets, including 280 girls, are participating in the training camp organised by the 4 Kerala Battalion NCC at the CRPF Camp, Pallipuram.

As part of the camp, the cadets were offered a special self-defence capsule and mentoring on psychological awareness. A social awareness and responsibility campaign included road safety aspects undertaken by the Thiruvananthapuram Traffic division. The Excise Department arranged a session on the ill-effects of drug abuse. The camp, which began on May 13, also included personality development programmes, first aid, firing and drill. The camp is aimed at imparting realistic training of important facets of NCC, conducting awareness programmes to inculcate social responsibilities and to screen potential cadets for various year-long events, the NCC said.

4 Kerala Battalion NCC is based in Neyyantinkara and is one of the youngest units of NCC Group Headquarters Thiruvananthapuram. This unit covers three colleges and 11 schools and has over 1,500 cadets enrolled under it.

