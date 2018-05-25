Ananthavismayam expo opens at Kanakakkunnu in Trivandrum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its first two years, the LDF government succeeded in keeping the promises made to the people, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said after inaugurating ‘Ananthavismayam,’ an expo being held at the Kanakakkunnu grounds marking the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The state government focussed on the problems faced by the common man and successfully implemented development projects in health, education and infrastructure sectors, he said. The minister listed activities in general education and missions like ‘Ardram’ in the health sector as glowing achievements of the government during this period.