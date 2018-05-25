Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ananthavismayam expo opens at Kanakakkunnu in Trivandrum

The state government focussed on the problems faced by the common man and successfully implemented development projects in health, education and infrastructure sectors

Published: 25th May 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its first two years, the LDF government succeeded in keeping the promises made to the people, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said after inaugurating  ‘Ananthavismayam,’ an expo being held at the  Kanakakkunnu grounds marking the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The state government focussed on the problems faced by the common man and successfully implemented development projects in health, education and infrastructure sectors, he said. The minister listed activities in general education and missions like ‘Ardram’ in the health sector as glowing achievements of the government during this period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ananthavismayam Kanakakkunnu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka