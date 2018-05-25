Cashew saplings distributed in Trivandrum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Plant a cashew tree today, and reap benefits tomorrow. For, when Vizhinjam seaport becomes a reality the state could add cashew on its export list to be shipped from the southern port.

This was the theme of a campaign organised by the Vizhinjam Motorsport Action Council (V-MAC) as part of marking the 900th day of starting the construction of the port. V-MAC leaders requested Gautam Adani, chairman of the concessionaire Adani Group, to keep his promise that the first phase would be completed in 1,000 days. V-MAC president Elias John distributed cashew saplings to the passersby requesting them to plant them so that the state will be able to export cashew, along with rubber, once the port materialises.

‘’The cashew campaign was started 400 days ago and hundreds of saplings have been planted so far,’’ he said. ‘’Differences of opinion regarding the agreement notwithstanding, we believe that this port should come. The prayers and employment dreams of millions of Keralites hinge on this project,’’ he said. The 1000-day deadline was announced by Adani after signing the agreement with the UDF government. The construction began on December 5, 2015, and the deadline ends on September 1 this year.

Now that 900 days are over, V-MAC plans to organise a publicity campaign over the next 100 days on Manaveeyam Road and Statue Junction outside Secretariat.