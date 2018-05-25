DYFI man hacked by ‘BJP workers’ in Trivandrum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Igniting fears of another political street battle in the city, a DYFI activist was hacked by a four-member gang with suspected ties to the BJP at Valiyavila, within the city limits, on Thursday morning.

Arun, 28, a member of the DYFI local unit was attacked by bike-borne assailants when he was about to set out from his house. The attackers blocked his path and hacked at his limbs. They also thrashed him with iron rods. Arun was rushed to the Medical College Hospital where an emergency surgery was performed on him.

The Vattiyoorkavu police, under whose jurisdiction the crime happened, said minor scuffles were reported in the area between DYFI and BJP workers in recent times which might have led to the fresh attack. SI V Muralikrishnan said cases have been registered against the people who have been identified by the victim.