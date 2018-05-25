O N V Kurup to be remembered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Poet ONV Kurup will be remembered with a bevvy of programmes with ONV Cultural Academy organising the birth anniversary celebrations of the poet in the city. Litterateur MT Vasudevan Nair will be bestowed with the second ONV Literary Award on the occasion.

The two-day programme will start with the visualisation of the works of the poet on Saturday at 6 pm at Ganesham auditorium, Thycaud. Writer George Onakkoor will inaugurate the programme. The students of Malayalam Pallikkoodam will give a musical tribute by rendering the poems of the master poet. The music concert titled ‘Kathil Thenmazhayay’ where 25 musicians will render the songs penned by the poet is one of the highlights of the programme.

A dance production of two of the poems will be performed by dancer Rajashree Warrier. A theatre presentation of the poem ‘Amma’ will also be staged.