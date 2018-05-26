Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Adani seeks 32 cranes to speed up Vizhinjam project

 The Adani Group has placed orders for 32 cranes for the Vizhinjam seaport project. Eight of the cranes fall in the 72-metre category used for loading and unloading shipping

Published: 26th May 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The Adani Group has placed orders for 32 cranes for the Vizhinjam seaport project. Eight of the cranes fall in the 72-metre category used for loading and unloading shipping containers. The rest are smaller ones designed for the movement of containers inside the container yard.
The Vizhinjam project is back in the headlines with work on the 3.1 km breakwater halted due to scarcity of rock. 

Heavy damage sustained by the dredgers during cyclone Ockhi in November had also affected the dredging of the channel approach to the proposed port.Sources at Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) said that the company has completed the erection of 260 piles that are crucial for the construction of the berths, a key component of the first phase of the project.

Efforts are also on, with the help of the state government, to sort out problems in rock procurement for the breakwater construction. Recent attempts at procuring rock from quarries in Nagaroor region in Thiruvananthapuram district had to be halted due to local protests.All-party meetings convened by the district administration had not helped solve the disputes. After the concession agreement with the state government was signed in September 2015, AVVPL had begun construction on December 5 the same year. 

The first 900 days of work has also been marred by protests by residents in the project area and problems due to natural calamities like cyclone Ockhi and coastal erosion.However, the state government has refused to extend the deadline for phase one even though the Ahmedabad-based group has expressed doubts as to whether it will be able to stick to it.

One more interceptor vessel of Coast Guard to be commissioned

T’Puram: The Coast Guard is increasing its strength at Vizhinjam by adding one more interceptor vessel. This will take the number of interceptors at Vizhinjam to two. The newly-built Coast Guard Interceptor Boat (IB) ICGS C-162 will be commissioned the coming Tuesday by Chief Secretary Paul Antony at the Vizhinjam harbour, the Coast Guard said.

Inspector General Vijay O Chafekar, Commander Coast Guard Region (West), and other senior officers of the armed forces and the Central and the state government will attend the function. Interceptors are high-speed vessels used by the Coast Guard for patrolling the coastal waters.

The urgent need for strengthening the agency’s presence down south had become painfully evident during the Ockhi cyclone disaster last November when it and the Navy had to pull assets from Kochi and elsewhere to launch search and rescue operations to trace the missing fishermen. The Coast Guard’s plans for an air enclave in Thiruvananthapuram has also been in the pipeline for some time now, but is yet to materialise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch