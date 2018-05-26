CBSE class 12 results: Thiruvananthapuram Region registers highest pass percentage in India

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBSE Thiruvananthapuram region topped with highest pass percentage in the class 12 CBSE examinations in the country this year.

The region tops with the percentage of 97.32 percent followed by Chennai region at 93.87 and Delhi at 89. Last year, Thiruvananthapuram region was at the top with the winning percentage of 95.62.

The result shows that the students fared far better than in 2017. The girls fared better than boys in the state and the toppers in all the stream shared same marks. In arts stream, Kasthuri Shah, of Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkavu, topped with 496 out of 500. In Science stream, Nanda Vinod of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kannur came first with 496 out of 500 while in commerce stream, Maechal Barthwal of Navy children school, Naval base, Kochi won 496. A Vijaya Ganesh of Palghat Lions School, Koppam, Palakkad, is the national topper in differently-abled category.

This year, nearly 28 lakh students in the country had registered to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. More than 16,38,420 students registered for Class 10 exam that was held at 4,453 centres all over India and 78 centres abroad. For Class 12, about 11,86,306 candidates had registered and the exams were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres outside the country. The exams for class 12, originally scheduled to be held between March 3 and April 13, were extended to April 25 when students were made to give a re-test for Economics paper after the Board came to know it was leaked.

How to check the results?

The students can also get their result through "SMS Organizer" app. To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, students first need to download the app and then register for CBSE results. The pre-registered students will receive a notification for their result.

Students can check their results here: cbse.nic.in