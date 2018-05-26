Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three people held with hash oil worth Rs 1 crore in Kerala

The squad ambushed the trio at a hotel parking lot when they’re about to do business.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose | File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department on Friday busted a drug racket with suspected international connections, as they arrested three people involved in drug peddling and smuggling and seized about 10 kg hash oil worth Rs 1 crore from them. Acting on a specific tip-off received by Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh, a department squad ambushed the trio at the parking lot of a hotel at Mannanthala near here when they were about to do business. The arrested have been identified as Vineesh Kumar, 39, of Peechi, Anoop, 28, of Veeranakav and Ranees, 39, of Vanchiyoor. Excise sources said Vineesh was smuggling hash oil from Thrissur after concealing it in the panel of his car. 

He was about to hand over the stuff to Ranees, the owner of a famous eatery in the city, while Anoop was the middleman.Excise sources said when the trio was about to exchange the cash and hash oil, they were apprehended. Cash to the tune of `13 lakh was recovered and two bikes belonging to Anoop and Renees were confiscated. The cash was intended to be paid as advance to Vineesh.

On the basis of the tip-off, the Excise team had mounted heavy surveillance on the highways and deployed plainclothes policemen at various places. An Excise source said a group of personnel led by Thiruvananthapuram range inspector T Anikumar tailed the car driven by Vineesh and later when the trio came to the parking lot to do the transaction, they were picked up.Excise sources also revealed that Renees, a wealthy hotelier, was the kingpin of the racket that used to procure drugs from the domestic market and smuggles it out of the country. 

“Prima facia it has been learned the drugs were being smuggled to Maldives and other places. 
We are expecting to get more details from the arrested,” said a senior excise officer.This is the first time this quantity of hash oil is being seized in the capital city. Excise Department officers suspect the case has national and international ramifications.Hash oil is extracted from ganja. Considered more potent than ganja itself, the extract can give a prolonged kick and hence preferred by the new generation.

The officer confirmed the oil is not being produced in Kerala and said gangs oversee the extraction of the oil in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states and smuggle it to Kerala. Even after the trio was arrested, calls were frequently coming to their phones. The Excise Department said they will seek custody of the three on Saturday to unearth more details about the racket and its functioning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drug racket hash oil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch