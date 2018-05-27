A safe year ahead for kids

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The safety of children is the prime agenda for school authorities and the police with schools in the city set to reopen for a new academic year on Friday. Various stakeholders have already chalked out separate action plans to ensure the safety of children outside and inside school campuses. According to the city police, schools were directed to follow the guidelines issued by the police, such as strengthening School Protection Groups (SPG), effective participation of Student Police Cadets, other student organisations and teachers in ensuring the safety of students, and will take stringent action against violators.

The Fort police station, the only child-friendly police station in the city, is making arrangements to prioritise the safety of children and school authorities have been welcomed to can approach the station for cyber safety, self-defense training and legal awareness programmes for guardians.

Deputy Commissioner of Police R Aadithya said a special drive to inspect school buses was completed on Saturday and a week-long plan has been chalked out for the safety of school children in the city. “We are completely prepared. Special traffic management will be put in place in the first two weeks from when schools reopen. We have also instructed ‘ayahs’ to take care of the children in a special training programme held at police stations,” he said.

Prevention is better

For the safety of children in school campuses, SPGs within the campus will be strengthened. The SPG is a community initiative involving the police and civil society, designed to counter and prevent the occurrence of juvenile offences. Schools without SPGs have been instructed to start them. A survey conducted by the police revealed that a number of teenagers, including girls, were engaging in socially-deviant behaviour, such as underage sexual activity and drugabuse. Substance abuse among youngsters, involving easily available items such as nail polish removers, whiteners and petrol, will also be monitored.

The road ahead

Another major issue being faced by the children is the transportation from home to schools. Apart from school buses, private vehicles ferry more students especially from the age group of six to 12. Though the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and the Police earlier issued instructions, offences are being reported every year.

To prevent this, the criminal antecedents of school bus drivers should be verified, and surprise checks should be conducted to prevent drunk driving, the police have instructed schools and parents. With overloading issues far from being resolved, stern action will be initiated against transporting students beyond the stipulated capacity of vehicles. The police will recommend to the MVD to cancel the driving licence of the drivers.

Inspections of the brake system, doors, condition of the tyres, seating facility and speed governor on buses will be conducted on a regular basis to ensure the fitness of the vehicles. The vehicles which already received the fitness certificate from the department also need to participate in the drive. The vehicles having tampered speed governor, worn out tyres and covered emergency exists have been given additional time to reappear for the test with immediate replacement.

Responsibility of schools

If the driver or other crew in the vehicle is found to misbehave with the children, the police have to be immediately alerted. School officials should secure police clearance certificate of the crew.

Ensuring a secure ride

The transport department will implement a new technology in school buses. The security features include buzzer to find the speed of the vehicle, tilt-alert system, an impact alert mechanism and emergency buttons. The students will also be trained to use the buttons if they are in a distress. The system is expected to be launched at the end of August.

School committees formed

City schools - government, unaided and Central school - have already constituted a committee to conduct regular meetings on the safety of children. Jose Mathew, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam, said Kendriya Vidyalaya schools have a clear procedure to ensure the safety of children. “A special committee will be formed to regularly discuss the issues faced by students. In fact, we follow the guidelines issued by both the Union and state governments. Our school bus drivers have attended the classes in the past three days conducted by the city police. But what surprises us is the participation of primary school children and their suggestions for improving safety. That is a very positive gesture,” said Mathew.

A R Jaseela, principal of Government Cotton Hill HSS, Vazhuthacaud, said SPGs will be strengthened and the decision on this would be taken on Monday in a special meeting with PTA, parents, and police. “As a government school, we are bound to follow government guidelines. In fact, we have been implementing various child safety initiatives. Our aim is to ensure no child is caught up in a distressing situation,” said Jaseela.