Community kitchen scheme gets Rs 6 crore government aid in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to bolster the community kitchen scheme ‘Annapradayani’, for tackling malnutrition among the tribals of Attappady in Palakkad, the state government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the programme. The scheme which covers 192 tribal hamlets in Attappady is being implemented with the help of Junior Public Health Nurses(JPHN), Asha workers, Anganwadi and Kudumbashree workers, promoters with the SC/ST Development Department and others.

“The incident in which Madhu, a 27-year-old tribal youth, was beaten to death at Attappady has once again highlighted hunger and malnutrition in tribal hamlets. The government is committed to addressing this. Hence, it has been decided to strengthen the community kitchen programme,” said K K Shylaja, Minister for Health and Social Justice.According to her, though the programme was launched in the wake of infant deaths in Attappady, its coverage has been extended to the differently-abled, bed-ridden and senior-citizens.