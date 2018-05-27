Food safety registration must for school kitchens in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food Safety Registration is mandatory for noon meal kitchens in schools, Child Rights Commission has informed. The commission has asked the General Education Director to ensure that all kitchens secure registration in time.Sub-district education officer and noon meal officer should visit all school kitchens and submit a report. The General Education Director should direct school headmasters to ensure cleanliness in kitchens. Materials and water used for cooking should be safe. Cooks should have medical fitness certificate.

The commission’s order came while hearing the case regarding the food poisoning at Thonnakkal LP School. The school kitchen did not have registration and workers did not have medical fitness certificate. Raw material used were found to be sub-standard.