KPCC chief MM Hassan calls BJP British Janata Party

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister, the KPCC chief said Modi has adopted a fascist style of functioning. 

Published: 27th May 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president M M Hassan addressing protesters in front of Raj Bhavan on Saturday | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC chief M M Hassan on Saturday poured scorn on the BJP saying the party should instead be called the British Janata Party. Inaugurating the Raj Bhavan march staged as part of the Betrayal Day observed by the KPCC  on the fourth anniversary of the Narendra Modi Government, Hassan said the four years under Modi’s watch had turned out to be an absolute nightmare for the people.

“Only the corporates enjoyed ‘Achha Din’ under the Modi Government. In the name of fuel price hike, they have been raking in huge profits. The GST and demonetisation virtually shattered the country’s economy. The skyrocketing prices have left the people reeling. Though the BJP-NDA came to power vowing to generate two crore job opportunities every year, not even eight lakh people managed to find employment in the last four years,” said Hassan.

Several hundred workers took part in the march which started from Indira Bhavan, the KPCC headquarters. The party’s state brass, including Thampanoor Ravi, Sooranad Rajasekharan, Palode Ravi, Rajmohan Unnithan, Varkala Kahar and Neyyattinkara Sanal were present. Protest meetings were staged in front of  Central Government offices by   various DCCs as part of the Betrayal Day. 

M M Hassan  KPCC BJP Raj Bhavan march

