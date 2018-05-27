Rejuvenating a war veteran

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The renovated static display aircraft at the Jawahar Bal Bhavan in the city - a Hawker Sea Hawk fighter from the 1971 Indo-Pak war - will be inaugurated on Monday. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan is the chief guest on the occasion scheduled for 4 pm at the Bal Bhavan campus. Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, will attend the inauguration.

The Sea Hawk, part of the naval fighter aircraft fleet aboard the INS Vikrant, was used to bomb the Chittagong Port, in today’s Bangladesh, during the 1971 War. After it was decommissioned, the navy had donated the fighter to the Jawahar Bal Bhavan. In recent years, there were complaints the aircraft was facing neglect.

In 2006, a youngster from Thiruvalla had e-mailed the then President A P J Abdul Kalam complaining that the fighter lacked a roof and no steps were being adopted to protect it.The President’s office had written to the Chief Secretary, Kerala, urging him to take the necessary measures to save the ‘war veteran’. But it took another decade for the official machinery to begin stirring. K Muraleedharan MLA will preside over Monday’s function.