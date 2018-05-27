Thiruvananthapuram district corners glory in CBSE Class 12 results; student caught in hugging row scores 91 per cent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The schools in the state capital gave a stellar showing in the CBSE Class XII examinations, results of which were announced on Saturday. Many schools recorded one hundred per cent pass, with some of them even improving upon their success rate in the previous years.

‘The 100 club’

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom: The school recorded 100 per cent pass, with 52 of the 322 students scoring over 90 per cent.Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode: Of the 152 students who appeared in all three streams, 13 got A1 in all subjects while 29 students got 90 per cent and 90 students got 75 per cent.

St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school bagged cent 100 per cent pass. Of the 348 students who appeared for the examination, 276 secured distinction and 71 got first class while one student got a second class. Christ Nagar CBSE School, Thiruvallam: Of the 125 students who appeared for the examination, 91 students got distinction in both science and commerce streams while 34 students bagged first class.

Holy Angels School: The school registered one hundred per cent results. A total of 83 students appeared the exams 54 secured distinction and 28 won first class.St Mary’s Central School, Poojappura: The school registered one hundred per cent success. MGM Central Public School: Of the 84 students presented by the school, 81 secured first class.

Jyothis Central School, Kazhakoottam: The school registered one hundred per cent pass . Out of 98 students, 25 scored over 90 per cent, with 71 scoring above 75 per cent in aggregate.

Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakoottam: one hundred per cent pass with 51.2 per cent distinction and 97.4 per cent first class. Shanthiniketan School, Vilappil: School registered one hundred per cent pass. Of the 36 students, five got A1 in all subjects. Ten students got an aggregate of 90 per cent and above. Twenty-one students got distinction and 11 students got first class.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School, Varkala: One hundred per cent pass. Eighty-four of the 128 students passed with distinction, 40 with first class and 12 students secured A1 in all subjects.

Viswabharathy Public School, Neyyattinkara: One hundred per cent pass. Of the 177 students who sat for the exam, nine secured A1 in all the subjects. There were 90 distinctions, 69 first class and nine second class.

SFS Senior Secondary School, Venganoor: one hundred per cent pass rate . Of the 50 students, who appeared for the examination, 27 students secured distinction.

Sri Chitra Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal: one hundred per cent pass. Of the 84 presented by the school, 39 got distinction and 45 secured first class.

A ‘phoenix’ act

It has been a sort of vindication for the student, who was suspended from St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal last year following a hugging controversy, as he fared quite well securing 91 per cent in the Class XII CBSE examinations. Understandably, the family members of the student, whose entire career was put on the line in the wake of the suspension, are literally over the moon at their ward’s ‘phoenix’ act. “Though he had to go through a nightmare, now he is immensely happy at the outcome,” said the father of the student.