Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram district corners glory in CBSE Class 12 results; student caught in hugging row scores 91 per cent

The schools in the state capital gave a stellar showing in the CBSE  Class XII examinations,   results of which were announced on Saturday.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Students celebrating at Saraswati Vidyalaya at Vattiyoorkavu after the class 12 CBSE results came on Saturday. | Express photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The schools in the state capital gave a stellar showing in the CBSE  Class XII examinations,   results of which were announced on Saturday.  Many schools recorded one hundred per cent  pass, with some of them even improving upon their success rate in the previous years. 

‘The 100 club’ 

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom:  The school recorded 100 per cent pass, with 52 of the 322 students scoring over  90 per cent.Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode: Of the 152 students who appeared in all  three streams, 13 got  A1 in all subjects while 29 students got 90 per cent and 90 students got 75 per cent.

St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school bagged cent 100 per cent pass. Of  the 348 students who appeared for the examination, 276 secured distinction and 71 got first class while one student got a second class. Christ Nagar CBSE School, Thiruvallam: Of the 125 students who appeared for the examination, 91 students got distinction in both science and commerce streams while 34 students bagged first class. 

Holy Angels School: The school registered one hundred per cent results.  A total of 83 students appeared the exams 54 secured distinction and 28 won first class.St Mary’s Central School, Poojappura: The school registered  one hundred per cent success. MGM Central Public School:  Of  the 84 students presented by the school, 81 secured first class. 

Jyothis Central School, Kazhakoottam: The school registered one hundred per cent pass . Out of 98 students, 25  scored over 90 per cent, with 71 scoring above 75 per cent in aggregate.

Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakoottam: one hundred per cent pass with 51.2 per cent distinction and 97.4 per cent first class. Shanthiniketan School, Vilappil: School registered one hundred per cent pass. Of the 36 students, five  got A1 in all subjects. Ten students got an aggregate of 90 per cent and above. Twenty-one students got distinction and 11 students got first class. 

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School, Varkala: One hundred per cent pass. Eighty-four  of the 128 students passed with distinction, 40 with first class and 12 students secured A1 in all subjects. 

Viswabharathy Public School, Neyyattinkara: One hundred per cent pass. Of the 177 students who sat for the exam,  nine secured A1 in all the subjects. There were 90 distinctions, 69 first class and nine second class. 

SFS Senior Secondary School, Venganoor: one hundred per cent pass rate . Of the 50 students, who appeared for the examination, 27 students secured distinction. 

Sri Chitra Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal: one hundred per cent pass. Of the 84 presented by the school, 39 got distinction and 45 secured first class. 

A ‘phoenix’ act 

It has been a sort of vindication for the student, who was suspended from St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal last year following a hugging controversy, as he fared quite well securing 91 per cent in the Class XII CBSE examinations. Understandably, the family members of the student, whose entire career was put on the line in the wake of the suspension, are literally over the moon at their ward’s ‘phoenix’ act.  “Though he had to go through a nightmare,  now he is immensely happy at the outcome,” said the father of the student. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE Class XII results hugging row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale