Ananthavismayam continues to enthral city residents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Kalyani went sniffing about, weaving through the crowd and soon she found her target. She stood her ground, barking at a woman, without letting her move an inch. The drama was unfolding in the police pavilion set up as part of the mega exhibition-cum-sales fair titled ‘Ananthavismayam’ which is currently underway at Kanakakunnu. Kalyani, a four-year-old Labrador, a member of the dog squad had just zeroed in on a woman who ‘hid’ a fuse wire as part of an exercise by police to showcase the expertise of the squad.

The Kanakakunnu Palace grounds now resembles a festival ground, with the various government departments opening stalls and showcasing their wide range of products and achievements.

On Monday the visitors will be in for a visual treat as a bevy of programmes have been strung together to entice and enthral people.

Music and Dance Feast

Delhi based ‘Jana Sanskriti’ is set to give a music and dance performance. Art forms in 12 different languages will be performed at Sooryakanthi. Dance forms from North India will be staged as part of the ‘Indian Vasantholsavam’ programme.

Urologist at free medical camp

Govt. Medical College’s stall will hold a free medical camp, where visitors can avail of the services of the urology camp which will be helmed by a medical team led by an associate professor. The camps by Homeo and Ayurveda departments are also being organised. Medicines can be bought free of cost at the camp which will start functioning from 11 am till seven at night.

Seminar by Kudumbashree

Kudumbashree will conduct a seminar at 3pm. Haritha Keralam Mission consultant N Jagajeevan will lead the class on ‘Women and self-sufficiency; Experiences’.

Culinary Delight

For foodies, the stall set up by Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation (Kepco) will offer a wide range of delicacies. An eclectic array of chicken products will be available at affordable rates.