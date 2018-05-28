Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Burning a hole in your pocket

The increase in fuel prices has come as a big blow to all.Express gauges the public sentiments.The fuel price rise has thrown life out of gear, feel many

Published: 28th May 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Last week saw an unimaginable surge in fuel prices in the state  with petrol and diesel prices reaching Rs 82.3 and Rs 75.09  per litre, respectively. As fuel prices reach highest in history, it is the common people who bear the brunt. Express talks to a few people about how it has affected their lives.  Taxi driver Midhun N M, who had read about the price rise of petrol to Rs 80 in the morning, was shocked to find out that it had become Rs 81 by evening. He says, “I could not believe it. By the time I went to fill petrol, Rs 80 had become Rs 81. Never before have I seen such speedy hike, that too in a day. “

Auto drivers are also among the most affected groups in this situation. Shibu Paul, an auto driver, says: “Even if the common man has an opinion in this matter, in the current scenario, it seems like no one wants to know about it. The price of everything is increasing, except the base fare for autos, which was last increased to Rs 20 when the petrol price was Rs 54. Today, petrol price is Rs 82, the cost of tyre resoling has increased from Rs 400 to Rs 600, oil by Rs 30 and yet the base fare for autos remain Rs 20.  

Another driver Jayan adds: “We are helpless no matter what the government decides. We don’t charge more than the meter rate for fear of commuters complaining to the RTO because then we will be fined Rs 500.” Sudhan K, another driver, agrees. “I am the only earning member of my family so it has affected my family budget so much that we have to overlook many other needs to cope with this hike.”

Not just cab drivers and auto drivers, this hike in prices has  turned a major blow to people from all walks of life. Jasmine Samuel, a homemaker, says, “KSRTC does not have services to all places, forcing us to take at least two or three buses. This is why people prefer taking their own vehicles because it is much less time-consuming. The price hike now has made commuting impossible. It not only affects the budget of a family but also puts them in a state of tension and despair.”For daily commuters like Amal P M, a student, this decision comes as a severe blow as the monthly allowance from his family is now insufficient.

