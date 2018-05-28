Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Race World Quiz on June 2

Capital will also have a venue for the Race World Quizzing championship on June 2. LBS Institute of Technology for Women will be the venue.

Published: 28th May 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Capital will also have a venue for the Race World Quizzing championship on June 2. LBS Institute of Technology for Women will be the venue. Besides Thiruvananthapuram, there will be venues at Kozhikode and Thrissur. The contest will be held at June 2 at 2 pm.

The championship organised by the London-based International Quizzing Association is touted to be the world cup in quizzing. The contest will be held simultaneously in 150 cities across the world. The is no bar of age or educational qualification to participate in the contest.

The three-hour contest is in the model of a written examination. Questions will be from the sectors of art, culture, media, history, literature, entertainment, sports, science, and world events. Sabarinath V S, a student of Central University of Kerala, will be the championship proctor.

Quiz Kerala and iQuiz Thiruvananthapuram are the organisers of the event in Thiruvananthapuram.

Interested candidates should register in advance. For registration, contact over wqckerala@gmail.com or over 94954 70976, 70129 68494. For details visit facebook.com/quizfestival or contact over wqckerala@gmail.com

