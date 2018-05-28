‘Swapnatheeram’ highlights need of eco-friendly seashores

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A model of a dream shore named ‘Swapnatheeram’, set up by the Harbour Engineering Department, offers a solution to coastal erosion and promotes the necessity to make seashores safer and eco-friendly.

The model, on display at Ananthavismayam, shows a shore with 35m wide greenbelt behind high water line, 15m wide harbour-to-harbour road connectivity and fishermen’s habitat on the landward side.

Harbour Engineering Department chief engineer P K Anil Kumar said the model was based on a project of ‘Coastal Connectivity Green Corridor’, which was submitted to government earlier, and it needs to have the support of people living in coastal sector implement.