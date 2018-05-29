Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Event to boost Kovalam as safe tourist destination

‘My Responsibility Tourism,’ an event to promote Kovalam as a safe destination for tourists, will be held on Tuesday at the KJJM Animation Centre, Kovalam. The event is being organised jointly.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:52 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘My Responsibility Tourism,’ an event to promote Kovalam as a safe destination for tourists, will be held on Tuesday at the KJJM Animation Centre, Kovalam. The event is being organised jointly under the banner of My Responsibility Tourism Committee led by agencies and institutions including the Tourism Department, Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel and Spa (UDS Hotels) and Association of Tourism Trade Organisations. M Vincent MLA will inaugurate the event at 3 pm. 

Tourism director P Bala Kiran will release the logo on the occasion. City Police Commissioner P Prakash will deliver the keynote address and awareness speech. “Every individual should take the lead and they are the brand ambassadors of this event. Now it’s a cooperate social responsibility and we are willing to make it sustainable by involving every individuals,’’ said Vivek Nampoothiri, Asst. General Manager, UDS Hotels. 

The initiative will encourage tour operators, auto and taxi drivers, local people, and other tourism-related sectors to take the responsibility in making Kovalam a more sustainable and pleasant destination.

