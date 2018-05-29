High Court issues notices to state, NHAI on residents’ petition

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court has issued notices to the state government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) based on a petition filed by a group of Kazhakoottam residents seeking its intervention on the “unscientific” alignment in widening NH 66 as part of the Kazhakoottam-Cherthala highway development.The notices have been sent to the chief secretary, PWD, district collectorate, NHAI project manager, Revenue Department and the deputy tahsildar of Kazhakoottam. All the respondents have been directed to reply to the allegations included in the petition within 10 days.

The petition was filed by four residents of Kazhakootam alleging anomalies in acquiring and demarcating land for the development of the national highway.‘Express’ had earlier reported on the plight of several hundred people living on the eastern side of the NH in Kazhakoottam where the NHAI has decided to acquire more land compared to the western side. The initial plan was to acquire land equally from the midpoint as per the decision taken by the then government in 2012.

According to Dr Praveen Sakalya, one of the petitioners, the government had deliberately acquired more land on the eastern side by shifting the midpoint towards the eastern side, where hundreds of residents will be forced to surrender their property. The NHAI also had to proceed with the works after the Revenue Department handed over the land to them for the NH development, he said. “The midpoint was set in such a manner that the residents of the eastern side would lose more land and suffer more than that of those on the western side by arbitrarily shifting the midpoint by 6 metres towards the eastern side.

“The alignment now proposed is unscientific and prepared with the malafide intentions to protect the interests of certain persons who are rich industrialists owning property on the western side of the NH, violating the fundamental rights of common man,” the petition said.“We had no other options. So, we decided to move legally against the government. This is sheer injustice. Hope we will get justice soon,” said Sakalya.

Last month, a survey team visited Kazhakoottam and started the demarcation process, fixing the new midpoint. However, they fixed the midpoint by taking more land from the eastern side. This invited severe criticism and allegations that the decision is biased and was aimed at protecting a section of people. Though the survey officer realised that there were anomalies in fixing the midpoint, he was transferred to Kollam by the government with the influence of vested interests, the petitioners alleged.

‘Anomalies in acquiring land’

