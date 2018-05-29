Parking lot or dumpyard?

Nandalal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seems like there won’t be much respite from the waste management issues plaguing the city. The apathy of the authorities and lack of civic sense in proper disposal of waste have made the parking ground of KSRTC near Sri Chitra Tirunal Park a dump yard.This is causing inconvenience to commuters, especially people coming to offer prayers at the Padmanabha Swamy Temple through the S Street Road, who have to pass through the garbage pile at the area. During daytime, the lot is also used to park vehicles, especially tourist buses, carrying peoples to the temple.

Over the months, this civic space has turned out to be an unhygienic and a disease-prone area.

“I have been driving auto for last four years in this place. Our auto stand is next to the parking area. Since last few months, things have been unbearable. It smells bad and is polluted as people dump all the waste here,” says Biju B, an auto driver.Though Padmanabha Swamy Temple is just 0.2 km away from this place, clean-up drives have not been initiated anytime soon,and the whole area is under the threat of a disease outbreak with monsoons beginning.

“Waste disposal has turned to be a major problem for the people here. Despite being close to one of the most famous temples of our country, this area is very polluted. It is the failure on the part of the authorities and the corporation should take responsibility for it,” says Babu G, who issues parking tickets.

He added that for last two years, he has been working in such an unhealthy condition. “I am starting to have a skin disease,” adds Babu.

Another unhealthy practice in this area, especially during the early hours, is the burning of plastics wastes.

“Littering by pilgrims is polluting this area. It is affecting my sale. I have a small tea stall and for the last few months, my sale is less. People tend to avoid coming to my stall as the surroundings are filthy,” says Raji C, a tea stall vendor.