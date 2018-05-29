Stay away from the sea, IMD warns fishermen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The IMD has warned fishermen again from venturing into the sea till May 30 owing to the presence of a strengthened low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.

The low pressure area exists over southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, the IMD said.

Strong winds from a generally westerly direction, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph were expected along and off the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep, it said. A low pressure area has formed over east-central Bay of Bengal. Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon in the next 24 hours, IMD said.