Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Back to school

Though the state-level inaugural celebrations will be held at Government LPS, Nedumangad, school-level 'praveshanolsavams' are planned at various government schools in the city.

Published: 30th May 2018 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Come Friday, hundreds of children, in new uniforms and bags, will head back to schools, after the summer vacations. To welcome them, the government schools will organise Praveshanolsavams'.

Though the state-level inaugural celebrations will be held at Government LPS, Nedumangad, school-level 'praveshanolsavams' are planned at various government schools in the city. At many schools, teachers, students and parents were all busy on Sunday decking up the school for welcoming the newcomers.

The 'Pravesanolsavam’, organised by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, is meant to ensure that children develop an affinity towards the system of formal schooling. This year, most of the schools have chosen to bring in a touch of green from the very first day to let the children know the importance of nature in their lives.

According to A R Jeseela, principal, Government Cotton Hill GHSS, preparations to welcome the fresh academic year are already in place.

Smart classes

With government schools moving ahead in terms of technology-integrated education from this academic year, a total of 45 classrooms have been turned into smart classrooms at Cotton Hill School to impart the best education to children.

Teachers have also received IT training during the summer vacation so that every child gets attention. Apart from the classrooms, the physical infrastructure of the schools will also get a makeover.

"We are well-prepared to start the academic year. Many state-of-the-art facilities will be implemented from this academic year. Despite the smart classrooms, the classes will get more interactive from this year. Interaction helps the children to ask more questions. The integration of technology will also help us make sure that no children is denied education. Another major highlight is that the number of admissions has increased from last year. It is a positive sign that the people prefer government schools to private schools", said Jaseela.

At the Attakkulangara Government Central High School and Government Mancaud High School, preparations are complete to welcome the new batch of students with a slew of cultural programmes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon