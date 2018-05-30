Back to school

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Come Friday, hundreds of children, in new uniforms and bags, will head back to schools, after the summer vacations. To welcome them, the government schools will organise Praveshanolsavams'.

Though the state-level inaugural celebrations will be held at Government LPS, Nedumangad, school-level 'praveshanolsavams' are planned at various government schools in the city. At many schools, teachers, students and parents were all busy on Sunday decking up the school for welcoming the newcomers.

The 'Pravesanolsavam’, organised by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, is meant to ensure that children develop an affinity towards the system of formal schooling. This year, most of the schools have chosen to bring in a touch of green from the very first day to let the children know the importance of nature in their lives.

According to A R Jeseela, principal, Government Cotton Hill GHSS, preparations to welcome the fresh academic year are already in place.

Smart classes

With government schools moving ahead in terms of technology-integrated education from this academic year, a total of 45 classrooms have been turned into smart classrooms at Cotton Hill School to impart the best education to children.

Teachers have also received IT training during the summer vacation so that every child gets attention. Apart from the classrooms, the physical infrastructure of the schools will also get a makeover.

"We are well-prepared to start the academic year. Many state-of-the-art facilities will be implemented from this academic year. Despite the smart classrooms, the classes will get more interactive from this year. Interaction helps the children to ask more questions. The integration of technology will also help us make sure that no children is denied education. Another major highlight is that the number of admissions has increased from last year. It is a positive sign that the people prefer government schools to private schools", said Jaseela.

At the Attakkulangara Government Central High School and Government Mancaud High School, preparations are complete to welcome the new batch of students with a slew of cultural programmes.