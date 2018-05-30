Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Enticing little minds with magical sequences

Fantasy and magic have always enticed Mahesh Keshav, a visual effects supervisor and compositor.

Published: 30th May 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Fantasy and magic have always enticed Mahesh Keshav, a visual effects supervisor and compositor. And, directing movies for children is just an extension of that passion.
Mahesh, an active presence in the field for the last 15 years, has done visual effects in some popular Malayalam movies like Angry Babies, Shankaranum Mohananum, August 15, Kadhayile Nayika, Make Up Man, Nallavan and Sakudumbham Syamala.

Mahesh Keshav

Having started his career as a compositor in 1999, Mahesh started doing mythology series in 2005. “Mythology series was something I always wanted to do since we have very few in that genre in Malayalam, unlike Hindi. That’s how I did the mythology films  in Malayalam.”

Mahesh has already brought out two films Mayapuri 3D and Ghost Villa wherein 90  per cent of the film was graphics. His film Mayapuri 3D was released in 2016 wherein  the lead characters were played by four children Esther, Muhammed Ramzan, Adil Mohammed and Alfaz. An important character was also played by Kalabhavan Mani.  Mahesh says, “Movies like Mayapuri 3D and Ghost Villa are set in a fantasy world.  Children enjoy this as they live and experience their dream through them.”
Mayapuri, though did not become a hit in Malayalam, was much appreciated in Hindi and Tamil. However, not without challenges.

“The most challenging fact was that the technicians didn’t have any idea about visual effects. So I had to do a pre-visualisation to acquaint them with the medium before embarking on the shoot.”  This visual effects supervisor has been continuously working on creating something for the audience, especially children. His next is Rojo 3D, which will be a mix of fantasy and magic.

The lead role will be played by Master Raghavan, a child artist who played an important role in Bhaskar Oru Rascal. It will be a Malayalam-Tamil movie. For the movie too, Mahesh plans to do a demo of the whole story before the shoot begins so as to save time. The movie is expected to be released during Christmas time.

On the lack of support in producing such movies in Malayalam, he says, “Not much support was given to 3D movies in Malayalam industry because of the heavy budget required. But, after Baahubali, everyone is trying a hand in such movies.”

He has also worked for animation films from outside Kerala, with Toonz Animation, before opening his own company Movie Myth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon