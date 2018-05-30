Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Make way for bike taxis

Bike Bot will launch bike taxis in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi

Published: 30th May 2018 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Krishnan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:If all goes well, in a month’s time, bike taxi services will be launched in Kerala by Bike Bot. This would be a one-of-its-kind project in Kerala and would come as a huge relief for the urban crowd who is currently struggling with traffic all day long.

Bike Bot started their enterprise first in Ghaziabad back in October 2017. Similar to taxi services such as Ola and Uber, Bike Bot provides bike taxis services instead. With 4,000 motorbikes in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Meerut, this initiative has turned out to be a huge success within a span of just one year.

Confident with the positive responses received so far, the company decided to launch its service in Kerala. “As this is our first phase, we are planning to launch the bike taxies services in Trivandrum and Kochi first and later moves to other places,” says Bike Bot marketing official Ashique Mohammed.

“In the first phase, we will launch the service for male and in the second, we will bring in scooters for women. For rainy seasons we will provide helmet, raincoat, showers cap and other safety features,” adds Ashique.

The mobile app of Bikebot has turned out to be one of the most popular mobile apps for transportation.

“As one of India's fastest growing companies, we ensure convenient, transparent and quick service fulfilment using technology to make transportation hassle-free. The company operates through an app called BikeBot which will soon be available in Kerala as well,” Sumith Kumar Singh, Bike Bot Executive.

Bike Bot, in association with motorbike giant Bajaj Auto, aims to establish 10 lakh bike taxis around all the metropolitan cities across India by the end of 2018.

One of the main aims of the company is to empower hundreds of thousands of driver-partners as entrepreneurs, by building an ecosystem encompassing financing institutions, bike manufacturers, service providers etc. Bikebot helps to build a platform for drivers to grow professionally and personally as well as a consistent earning opportunity for them on the Bikebot platform.

