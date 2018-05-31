Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Casting a spell

Designer Sonaakshi Raaj has a new bridal collection, while her e-portal is set to go live soon

Published: 31st May 2018 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Designer Sonaakshi Raaj’s new collection titled, ‘A Summer Spell’ has a range of gowns and lehengas for the bold brides who aren’t afraid of experimenting with plunging necklines and low-cut blouses. The Mumbai-based couturier is known  for creating larger-than-life ensembles and has dressed the likes of actresses Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez  for red carpet events. Who could forget the gown with a distinctive asymmetrical hemline that Miss World Manushi Chhillar wore to one of the award functions in January?  
The designer, who is launching her e-commerce portal soon, has incorporated similar elements of high-street glamour in her latest designs.

Fringe benefit
Sonaakshi has stuck to intricate embroidery. ‘Summer Spell’ comprises both couture and ready-to-wear outfits. While glancing  through the couturier’s lookbook, we chanced upon a floor-length gown sported by actress Mandana Karimi. The V-neck number was striking given its crystal-encrusted floral embroidery from top to bottom. 

“The motifs I have used help us revisit our bond with nature and teaches us the importance of loving ourselves with all our flaws,” says Sonaakshi, who adds that she attempts to create cuts that look good on most body types. The dreamy quality of her lehengas, cocktail dresses and sari gowns are further enhanced by her pastel colour scheme. Think lavender, lemon  yellow, quartz pinks, lilac and ivory.  For the flared and flowy look of the gowns, she has chosen fabrics such as tulle, net, French chiffon and organza.

Apart from that, one can also spot beadwork with tassels and dainty fringes. The other feature of her collection are the off-shoulder blouses. They pair perfectly with
saris and skirts as well and does not make you miss your accessories either. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision