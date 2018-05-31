Casting a spell

Paulami Sen By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Designer Sonaakshi Raaj’s new collection titled, ‘A Summer Spell’ has a range of gowns and lehengas for the bold brides who aren’t afraid of experimenting with plunging necklines and low-cut blouses. The Mumbai-based couturier is known for creating larger-than-life ensembles and has dressed the likes of actresses Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez for red carpet events. Who could forget the gown with a distinctive asymmetrical hemline that Miss World Manushi Chhillar wore to one of the award functions in January?

The designer, who is launching her e-commerce portal soon, has incorporated similar elements of high-street glamour in her latest designs.

Fringe benefit

Sonaakshi has stuck to intricate embroidery. ‘Summer Spell’ comprises both couture and ready-to-wear outfits. While glancing through the couturier’s lookbook, we chanced upon a floor-length gown sported by actress Mandana Karimi. The V-neck number was striking given its crystal-encrusted floral embroidery from top to bottom.

“The motifs I have used help us revisit our bond with nature and teaches us the importance of loving ourselves with all our flaws,” says Sonaakshi, who adds that she attempts to create cuts that look good on most body types. The dreamy quality of her lehengas, cocktail dresses and sari gowns are further enhanced by her pastel colour scheme. Think lavender, lemon yellow, quartz pinks, lilac and ivory. For the flared and flowy look of the gowns, she has chosen fabrics such as tulle, net, French chiffon and organza.

Apart from that, one can also spot beadwork with tassels and dainty fringes. The other feature of her collection are the off-shoulder blouses. They pair perfectly with

saris and skirts as well and does not make you miss your accessories either.