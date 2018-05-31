Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Faith matters: Man gets life term for killing wife

Valsalan fatally hacked his 50-year-old wife Esther in their kitchen after a difference of opinion popped up between them over their religious belief.

31st May 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sessions court here on Wednesday sentenced a 52-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering his wife who joined a different church. Valsalan of Mambazhakkara near Neyyattinkara was sentenced to life by Additional Sessions Judge-VI P N Seetha for murdering his wife for following the Pentecostal faith.

Valsalan worked in West Asia for nearly two decades and was a staunch Catholic, while his wife too initially prescribed to his views. However, during the long period of his absence, she was introduced to the Pentecostal belief and began practising it. Only when Valsalan came back did he realise his wife was attending the Pentecostal church.

Arguments rose between the two over this. The duo also fought over the rearing of cow and hens in the house. On the fatal day, when Esther tried to go out for prayer, she was hacked on her head and neck and she died on the spot itself.

Though there were no eyewitnesses to the murder, the prosecution relied heavily on scientific and circumstantial evidence to prove the case. The statement of the duo’s daughters, Seena and Beena, that their mother was chased several times earlier by a machete-wielding Valsalan proved crucial.Gracy, a neighbour of the family, had also deposed before the court that she had heard the cries of the victim from the house and then saw Valsalan going out.

The dress worn by Valsalan and the machete he used to commit the crime had traces of his blood, helping the prosecution cement its arguments. A penalty of Rs 2 lakh was also imposed on the convict.The case was investigated by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau inspector B S Sajimon. Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen appeared for the prosecution.

