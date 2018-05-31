Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Monsoon turns veggies bitter

Though vegetable prices have not shot up due to the steady rise in fuel prices, many veggies have started to cost more with the onset of rain

Published: 31st May 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:18 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to reduce fuel prices by Re 1 is expected to hold vegetable prices in the capital city at the current level. Though vegetable prices had not shot up as feared due to the steady rise in fuel prices over the past weeks, many veggies have started to cost more with the onset of the monsoon.

“Fleet operators usually increase their service charges with the hike in diesel price which consequently hits vegetable prices, but this time it has not yet happened as they were waiting for a solution from the government’s side for this situation,” said  C Raveendran, a vegetable vendor at the Connemara Market, Palayam.

According to the traders, the steady rise in fuel prices over the past few weeks had not yet influenced vegetable prices in the city markets. Usually,  fluctuations in fuel prices is one of the reasons that contributes to an excessive rise in the prices of vegetables.

But the onset of monsoon season has triggered a price hike in the vegetable market. The highest jump was of coriander leaves. Sold at Rs 30 a kg a month ago, it is now being sold at Rs 90 per kg. Similarly, the price of ginger, which stood at Rs 30 a month back has shot up to Rs 100 per kg and chilli, from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 40 per kg.

A few vegetables like potato, ladies finger, cauliflower, beans also saw a small rise in their prices. The cost of vegetables like onion, cabbage and carrot has not seen much variations. Some vegetables like drumstick and raw mango also showed depreciation in their costs.

According to traders in Palayam, the rain has damaged vegetable crop in Karnataka spurring a price in rise in the market. Vendors claim that the actual effect of this reduction in fuel prices can be only seen after a week.

So far, both of these situations, however, have not affected fruit vendors as there is no price accretion during this month other than banana which has seen a small hike in prices. But vendors attribute the rise in prices to the Ramadan season.

