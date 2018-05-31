Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Movement strategy

Dance A’Fair brings varied choreographic styles from across the world to state

Published: 31st May 2018 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As an art form, contemporary dance is a flexible one that can be bent to your taste. Raising a new generation of dancers, Kochibased The Floor studio’s fourth edition of Dance A’Fair brings varied genres to enlarge the vocabulary of enthusiasts in the city.

“We choose diverse styles after looking into how they can take a leap into contemporary choreography,” says Arunima Gupta, the artistic director of the studio. As the two-day bash features workshops in forms including West Bengal’s chhau dance and performances from big names like zumba expert Sucheta Pal (recipient of the First Ladies award from President Ram Nath Kovind), we talk to a few exemplary figures who’ll rock the dancefloor. On June 2-3. At JTPAC and Crowne Plaza,Kochi.

Megha Khatri
There’s no better instructor for flexibility training than this Pune-based danseuse. An expert on Latin dances like salsa and bachata, she has won  competitions including Asia Open Salsa Professional Championship in 2017 through her self-evolved training regime. “I’ve been practising yoga since childhood and am a certified instructor. Over the years, I’ve also learned gymnastics when I got into competing four years back,” says Megha, who started her nine-year-long dancing career and has trained with international maestros like Alien Ramirez. Her workshops will certainly be of fancy to lovers of Latin dances which have found takers after the recent advent of dance-reality shows.

Alex Diaz
It’s been over a decade since this Cuban-American moved to India. Visiting Kochi for the first time, Alex and his company Furor Entertainment has definitely played their part in creating Salsa socials in cities including Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Approaching the style as a ‘fusion genre’, his personal practice reflects on his influences. “I draw a lot of inspiration from Afro-Cuban Folkloric dances like guaguanco and yambu and also from Cuban traditions like yoruba. Other sources of inspiration include jazz and flamenco to name a few,” says Alex, informing that his session in the city will focus on imparting a sound foundation on which participants can build on.

Shreenath Muthalya
It’s all about storytelling for this Hyderabad-based choreographer. Trained at places including New York’s Peridance Capezio Center, he has performed at venues like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. His studies of the art has even extended to eccentric forms like the whirling of dervishes. He’s, without question, a winner in bringing different art forms together. “Dance and cinema are mediums that I chose to tell compelling stories from different corners of the world. My interest also lies in investigating the relationship between movement and film,” says Shreenath, whose film Padam has fetched much critical acclaim. His workshops will focus on ballet, contemporary dancing and dramaturgy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision