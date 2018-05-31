Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Phase I of Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction to be inaugurated in July

The first phase of the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) at Chavara will be inaugurated in July, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

He was speaking after the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) inked an agreement with the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd (ULCCS) for operating IIIC, an academy established by KASE for skill development in the infrastructure and construction sector. “If we do not focus on skill development, the social progress that we achieved in the past 60 years will be lost. Everywhere in the world, Malayalis as a workforce are designated as ‘semi-skilled’,” he said.

Skilling and job opportunities should be developed alongside housing, food security and education. As part of enhancing career opportunities, the government planned to establish career guidance centres in all the districts. At present, only three districts have the centres. Employability centres, now functioning in 10 districts, would be establishing in the remaining districts also, he said.

He reiterated the government’s decision to assess the number of genuinely unemployed among the 35 lakh candidates registered with employment exchanges. KASE managing director Sriram Venkitaraman and ULCCS chairman Remeshan Palery signed the agreement.

IIIC sits on a 9.025 acre campus in Chavara.  The courses on offer at IIIC are categorised into three; technician level (up to class X education), supervisory level (plus two/ITI diploma) and managerial level (degree and above). The courses are aimed at skill development in a broad spectrum of jobs including carpentry, plumbing, electrical works to draftsman with CAD expertise, supervisor and site manager. According to the KSE, the construction of the first phase - with 1.45 lakh sq ft of built-up space - is nearing completion. To be completed in two phases, IIIC will have a total built-up space of 2.10 lakh sq ft. C K Nanu MLA and KASE chairman Tom Jose also were present.

