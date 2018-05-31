Pranab Mukherjee urged to reconsider attending RSS meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has raised concerns over former President Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend the RSS meet on June 7.Chennithala wrote to Pranab urging him not to attend the RSS meet. The stance taken by Pranab, who is widely respected as the former President and a veteran Congress leader, raises concern among people who believe in democracy and secularism,

Chennithala said. He said it’s against the ideologies and ethics followed by the Congress.“Being a Congress leader who maintains a personal relationship with Pranab for more than 30 years, I cannot agree with this. As a leader who has made immense contributions to Congress and the democratic-secular movement in the country, Pranab Mukherjee should withdraw from the decision to attend the RSS meet,” said Chennithala in his letter.