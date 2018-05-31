Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tax cut brings little cheer

The state government’s decision to bring down the fuel prices has evoked mixed reactions amongst the public.

Published: 31st May 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to bring down the fuel prices has evoked mixed reactions amongst the public. A deduction of Re 1 will come into effect on July 1. City Express explores how the public views this decision of the government.

Padmakumar, working at the District Co-operative Society, travels close to 40 km every day on his bike and he says: “With the fuel prices increasing by the minute, it will not make much of a difference even if the taxes are cut. Even post-tax, the rate will only reduce by some 5 or 6 rupees, which makes no difference to my overall expenses or savings.”  Similar was the response of Sasi, who sells lottery tickets. He explains, “I don’t think the tax cut will be implemented properly in this city; and even if it is, it will not make a huge difference because the price is already very high”. Joy, an auto driver, is also sceptical about the tax cut.

Being one of the most affected groups in this whole discourse, he says, “It all started with demonetization. Along with us auto drivers,  daily-wage labourers are also facing a hard time due to the price hike and this tax cut will not make a difference unless the price drops by 10 or 20 rupees per litre.” Sheena, teacher and resident of Kowdiar, says, “The most important factor to be deliberated here is the rate of the tax cut. That is what will determine the overall change in the scenario.”

However, Afsal, a student in the city, is hopeful in this whole scenario. He says, “If this comes to effect, Kerala will be a role model to the other states in India. Considering the current price of petrol and diesel, it is indeed a favourable decision but still, I do not expect a huge drop in fuel prices after the tax cut.”

