Tree Walk for a green cause at Attakulangara school

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City-based green forum Tree Walk is organising ‘Green Lung Revisited - Tree Walk’ on Sunday at the Central High School, Attakulangara. The aim of the event is to understand the ecological uses of the 32 species of trees in the school campus, Tree Walk convener Anitha Sharma said.

Tree walk was formed by a group of tree lovers to encourage city dwellers to appreciate the services rendered by trees and to educate them about trees in the state capital.

The organisation was an active participant in the struggle to protect the Attakulangara school. The school had been in the news after TRIDA moved ahead with plans to acquire a portion of the campus and build a shopping complex and bus bay. This had triggered a controversy with various organisations flaying the decision.

Tree Walk had undertaken a study of the ecological importance of the campus as part of the efforts to save the school. The LDF government had vowed to protect the school. The programme will start at 7 am. For details, contact 94470-78113.