Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tree Walk for a green cause at Attakulangara school

City-based green forum Tree Walk is organising ‘Green Lung Revisited - Tree Walk’ on Sunday at the Central High School, Attakulangara.

Published: 31st May 2018 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

A ‘tree walk’ in progress (file pic)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City-based green forum Tree Walk is organising ‘Green Lung Revisited - Tree Walk’ on Sunday at the Central High School, Attakulangara. The aim of the event is to understand the ecological uses of the 32 species of trees in the school campus, Tree Walk convener Anitha Sharma said.
Tree walk was formed by a group of tree lovers to encourage city dwellers to appreciate the services rendered by trees and to educate them about trees in the state capital.

The organisation was an active participant in the struggle to protect the Attakulangara school. The school had been in the news after TRIDA moved ahead with plans to acquire a portion of the campus and build a shopping complex and bus bay. This had triggered a controversy with various organisations flaying the decision.

Tree Walk had undertaken a study of the ecological importance of the campus as part of the efforts to save the school. The LDF government had vowed to protect the school. The programme will start at 7 am. For details, contact 94470-78113.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision