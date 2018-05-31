Youth Congress march demanding Pinarayi’s resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Youth Congress organised a protest march to the Secretariat demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of Kevin Joseph’s death.The march, conducted under the aegis of the state committee and inaugurated by state chief Dean Kuriakose, witnessed tense moments and chaotic scenes as the activists tried to cross over the police barricade.

The police resorted to mild lathi charging and dispersed the crowd using water cannons, in which several activists sustained injuries.They also burned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in effigy and later launched a sit-in protest against the police action.Meanwhile, four Youth Congress leaders who were arrested on Tuesday managed to secure bails and were released late in the evening.