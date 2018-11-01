Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fire at plastic factory in Kerala doused

At least 50 fire tenders from the city, Kollam and Kanyakumari battled for hours to bring the blaze under control.

Published: 01st November 2018 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After nearly 12 hours, the massive fire that engulfed two buildings of a private plastic manufacturing unit at nearby Manvilla was doused early Thursday, police said.

At least 50 fire tenders from the city, Kollam and Kanyakumari battled for hours to bring the blaze under control.

According to sources in the factory, the two buildings were gutted in the fire.

However, the workers managed to remove plastic chairs, buckets and other finished products from the factory.

ALSO READ: Massive fire breaks out at Family Plastics factory in Trivandrum's Manvila area

Kerala Fire and Rescue Services DGP A Hemachandran told reporters that a detailed probe would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behara has constituted a special investigation team to probe the incident.

"We will investigate. A forensic probe will be held," he said.

At least 120 employees were inside the unit when the flames were noticed.

They managed to run out of the unit, averting a major tragedy.

Two persons were rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital Wednesday night as they showed signs of uneasiness after inhaling the toxic fumes.

District Collector K Vasuki has declared a holiday for the educational institutions in Manvilla and Kulathoor wards Thursday.

Fire department sources said the factory workers tried to put out the fire soon after it broke out and alerted them only after things went out of their hand.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prashant visited the area Wednesday night to take stock of the situation.

Two days ago, there was a minor fire in the unit which was brought under control by the workers themselves.

There are two other buildings of the unit, in which large quantities of finished plastic products were kept stored.

People were evacuated from the nearby areas as a precautionary measure Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plastic factory fire Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp