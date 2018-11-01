First housing project for 192 fishemen families in Kerala underway

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Instilling hopes on scores of fishermen families in the district, the dream of owning a home finally turned a reality on Wednesday. The state government has handed over keys to 192 families who will now reside at ‘Pratheeksha,’ the first housing project of its kind for fishermen in the state, at Muttathara here. The project consists of 192 flats - 24 double-storeyed blocks of eight flats each. ‘’The government considers it is the duty to provide fishermen with land and house.

Within three years, the government intends to provide houses to all homeless people in the state. Fishermen families will also benefit from the project,’’ Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, while inaugurating the project and handing over the keys.

The state government has so far spent Rs 42 crore on rehabilitation projects that were announced after the Ockhi cyclone. The government would extend a helping hand to all victims of the disaster which struck the coast in November 2017, he said. The Fisheries Department has launched a programme for resettling all fishermen families who live within 50 metres of the shoreline, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, who presided over the function, said.

In all, 192 fishermen families from the fishing villages of Valiyathura, Cheriyathura, Valiyathope and Kochuthope have benefitted from the project. They also include 42 families that were languishing in relief camps at the UP School, LP School, VHSE, BUDS rehabilitation centre and port godown for the past six years. Four families which had lost men in the Ockhi cyclone also have been provided homes at ‘Pratheeksha.’

The flats were constructed at a cost of Rs 17.93 crore on 3.5 acres acquired from the Dairy Development Department. Each unit features two bedrooms, a hall, kitchen and toilet. Uralunkal Labour Contract Services Society (ULCSS) was responsible for the construction. The government intends to develop ‘Pratheeksha’ as a small township.