Kattakada schools to be eco-friendly from today

In an initiative worth emulating, 57 schools in Kattakada Assembly constituency have come forward with their willingness to become eco-friendly ones.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an initiative worth emulating, 57 schools in Kattakada Assembly constituency have come forward with their willingness to become eco-friendly ones. It will be under the ‘Clean Campus, Green Campus’ initiative of the ‘Jalasamrudhi’ project that the schools will become ‘green’ ones. 

The schools spread over six grama panchayats comprise government and aided ones. The programme that will get rolled out on the occasion of Kerala Piravi Day on Thursday will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar at St Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Peyad, at 9.30 am.  

“The main components of the project are non-biodegradable waste management,  vegetable farming, construction of soak pit, implementation of green protocol, creating awareness on conservation and management of water and energy and others,” said A Nizamudeen, Commissioner, Kerala State Land Use Board. 

According to the commissioner, the ‘green campus’ programme will be implemented with the support of Haritha Keralam Mission, Kerala State Land Use Board, Agriculture Department, Suchitwa Mission, State Horticulture Mission, MGNREGS and local body institutions.  The ‘Jalasamrudhi’ project, rolled out last year, was for solving the water scarcity of six panchayats that come under constituency. 

