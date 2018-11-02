By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was as if spring had arrived, the stage bursting with vibrant hues, and the air laden with joyous spirit. If you can relate a performance to the mood that spring ushers in, then, it indeed felt like spring. The hypnotic performance was given by the 17 member Russian dance ensemble ‘Otrada’.

The stage opened with the exuberant Russian music, as the dancers trouped onto the stage and put on an animated and magnetic display of the various Russian folk dance forms.

The artists danced with abandon, tapping their feet and twirling and spinning to the peppy beats of Russian music. The musical night unravelled the traditional Russian dance forms, with the dances having stunning interludes by Alexander Avdeev as he rendered the music from Russian soil.

‘Otrada’ in Russian translates to happiness, the joy of life. The team’s electric performance gifted a slice of Russia to the city residents. The members danced away to beautiful Russian folk numbers.

The ensemble led by Alexander Avdeev included a gypsy dance, victory dance, cossack dance and harvest dance among others.

The dance ensemble from the Chita City, Russia, has been performing ever since 2004 and has been touring around the world, gifting spectacular visual extravaganza to the world community.

After giving their performance in Italy, China, Japan, and Korea, the Russian ensemble was in India, introducing a bit of Russia. The folk dance forms from the various Russian villages were displayed.

The Russian cultural evening was organised by the Russian Cultural Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with Swaralaya.