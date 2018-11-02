Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cashing in on cricket

“The big flag is for Rs 100 and small for Rs 50. T-shirts are for Rs 150 if you take two pieces.  I can offer Rs 200 together,” says Parvathy, a street vendor from Chennai. 

By Merin Mariya 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With cricket fever peaking, the capital city saw street vendors making most of the situation, by charging an exorbitant amount for flags, headbands and jerseys. “Jerseys are for Rs 250 and above. Caps are for Rs 150 and headbands for Rs 30-50. 

They are cashing in on our emotions,” said Rahul PR, a spectator from Kochi.  Expecting a huge turnout, vendors have poured in from every part of the country. The one-kilometre road outside the stadium saw street vendors lining up. Most of them did a good business too. 

Body paint artists also milked the situation. With Indian flag painted on his body, Vijay Chandran said, “I’m using fabric paint so  it doesn’t harm your skin. I charge Rs 25 for painting flag and the price differs according to the size. Painting your favourite cricketer’s name on your body would cost Rs 100,” said Vijay, an artist.  Food vendors were galore too, offering breakfast, lunch and snacks. 

“We expect a good collection. We have snack items, breakfast such as appam, egg curry, puttu, masala dosa, tea, coffee and soft drinks. We have started preparing dinner too,” said Chinnayya, a food vendor.

