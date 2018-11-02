Government thrust on livelihood development packages: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is trying its level best to find sustainable ways in order to develop livelihood means of those affected by the flood.

Speaking after inaugurating a conference on livelihood development package organised by the State Planning Board in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, he said the aim of the rebuilding is to build a better state.

The farmers will have to suffer the loss incurred to cash crops for a long period. It has been estimated around `4,000 crore is required to rebuild the livelihood means of the affected people.

The rebuilding models of the countries that faced disasters can be followed by the state in terms of developing the livelihood means, he said.

The conference should explore how to make use of technology as well as the cooperation sector in the rebuilding process of the state, he said. V K Ramachandran, vice-chairman of the State Planning Board, said the conference was organised with the objective of formulating livelihood development package for the flood-hit people.

The livelihood development package lays thrust on generating new employment opportunities and providing resources needed for them.

Special loan packages will be formulated as part of developing special packages for six districts and the loan project will have components like grants, beneficiary loans and moratorium. The district-level projects will be conceived in consultation with the various department officials, bank officers, district representatives, etc.