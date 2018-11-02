King of metals

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For some artists, the type of canvas doesn’t matter. V Kunjumon is one such artist who has created remarkable works in bronze, copper and aluminium - ranging from different forms of deities to people engaged in chores and animals in metal plates. Recently, he conducted his first solo exhibition which was held at Museum auditorium in the city.

A self-taught artist, Kunjumon has been into art for more than 12 years now. He says, “It all started when I began working on aluminium sheets. People appreciated my work and asked me to work in bronze. Later, when my teacher told me I can utilise my talent in a better way, I moved to Chennai to learn modern techniques.” During his stay in Chennai, he travelled to different places, especially temples where this kind of art is popular.

After a few years, Kunjumon returned to his hometown in Thiruvananthapuram and set a studio at the rooftop of his house. “I learnt all techniques and also tried to perfect it each time. People started buying my bronze paintings and some even asked me to do customised paintings,” he says.

All his works are unique, be it an image of a mother or a meditating Lord Buddha. Focusing on metal embossing, Kunjumon works on sculptures after studying the image thoroughly.

As a plumber, he spends time with his art only after work. “My dedication for art has not given me a laidback attitude. I work on the sculpture whenever I get time,” Kunjumon says. The metal artist has done about 30 works so far where the embossed metals are made using copper, bronze and aluminium.

He says, “It takes about two to three days to finish a work. First, we need to sketch the picture. Then we have to get it traced and then, in the final stage, it is embossed with wax.

We have to be very patient and work carefully so the metal doesn’t lose its form.” Kunjumon is currently working as a plumber but he says if he gets an opportunity he would conduct more exhibitions in future.