Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

King of metals

 For some artists, the type of canvas doesn’t matter.

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For some artists, the type of canvas doesn’t matter. V Kunjumon is one such artist who has created remarkable works in bronze, copper and aluminium - ranging from different forms of deities to people engaged in chores and animals in metal plates. Recently, he conducted his first solo exhibition which was held at Museum auditorium in the city.

A self-taught artist, Kunjumon has been into art for more than 12 years now. He says, “It all started when I began working on aluminium sheets. People appreciated my work and asked me to work in bronze. Later, when my teacher told me I can utilise my talent in a better way, I moved to Chennai to learn modern techniques.” During his stay in Chennai, he travelled to different places, especially temples where this kind of art is popular.

After a few years, Kunjumon returned to his hometown in Thiruvananthapuram and set a studio at the rooftop of his house. “I learnt all techniques and also tried to perfect it each time. People started buying my bronze paintings and some even asked me to do customised paintings,” he says.
All his works are unique, be it an image of a mother or a meditating Lord Buddha. Focusing on metal embossing, Kunjumon works on sculptures after studying the image thoroughly. 

As a plumber, he spends time with his art only after work. “My dedication for art has not given me a laidback attitude. I work on the sculpture whenever I get time,” Kunjumon says.  The metal artist has done about 30 works so far where the embossed metals are made using copper, bronze and aluminium. 
He says, “It takes about two to three days to finish a work. First, we need to sketch the picture. Then we have to get it traced and then, in the final stage, it is embossed with wax.

We have to be very patient and work carefully so the metal doesn’t lose its form.” Kunjumon is currently working as a plumber but he says if he gets an opportunity he would conduct more exhibitions in  future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp