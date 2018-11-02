Language unites Malayalees across the globe, says Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Language plays a major role in uniting Malayalis across the globe, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the launch of Malayalam mission’s ‘Bhoomi Malayalam’ campaign on Kerala Piravi. The CM said that the initiative has a major role in rebuilding a new Kerala structure.

Malayalam Mission is the state government’s endeavour to teach non-resident Keralites their mother tongue. Centered on the theme of unity through language, the mission has been trying to reach out to each and every Keralite across the globe.

The campaign has its focal point: a worldwide pledge of unity that will see participation of millions of Malayalis.

The campaign aims at integrating the Malayali community and channelling this unity to the sustainable development of the state.

“The Malayali community across the world has seen the cultural unity and sense of oneness that is based on a common mother tongue at the time of the recent floods,” said the CM.

Seminars, language exhibitions, cultural programmes and writing competitions will be held online and offline as part of the campaign, said Malayalam mission Director Suja Susan George.

“Whichever part in the world we are, our basic identity will always remain as a Malayali. Therefore, language and linguistic identity has a major role,” said CM.

Cultural affairs minister A K Balan presided over the function. He handed over the cheque of Rs 1.4 lakh, which was the prize amount of the television award held on Wednesday, to the CM for donating in CMDRF.

‘Wherever there is a Malayali, there will be Malayalam’ is the pledge of Malayalam mission. With this campaign the mission plans to reach out to millions of Malayalis across the globe, said Balan.

“It is the parents’ responsibility to teach their wards their mother tongue. Children will follow the footsteps of their parents to develop interest in any culture or language. More than 90 per cent of NRI Malayalis are least interested in learning the Malayalam language,” said Sugathakumari, poet and Malayalam Mission administrative body member.

CM honoured the poet K Satchidanandan. Poet Prabha Verma’s book ‘Kal Chilampu’ was also released by handing over the book to Sugathakumari. The Wold Malayalam Day will be observed in 40 countries in the first week of November.