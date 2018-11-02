Raking in the moolah by serving up a tasty fare

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an eclectic array of dishes, the army of women chefs of Kudumbashree concocted a grand feast for cricket enthusiasts who turned up for the India-West Indies ODI at the Sports Hub Karyavattom on Thursday. With ethnic cuisines, snacks and biriyani, the grand spread had hundreds of takers. Food for 7,000 people was arranged. By afternoon, almost all the food packets got sold like hot cakes. The hot and spicy treats were fashioned out by the womenfolk from various units in the city.

Last November, during the T20 match, the Kudumbashree could raise over Rs. 3.5 lakh from the sales of their homely fare. This time, they hope to make record sales. “We expect sales worth Rs 10 lakhs. Last time, during the T20 match, we registered over Rs 3.5 lakh sales. The women were brought under a single roof and allowed to cook the dishes. The place was thrown open for them yesterday,” says Mohamed Shan, district programme manager, Kudumbashree.

The Kalabash Auditorium at Sreekaryam was thrown open for the women and the dishes were cooked at the Central Kitchen at the auditorium. Like last year, during the T20 match, this time to the Kudumbashree is the official food partner. The ethnic dishes crafted by a team of over 120 women members of the 11 Cafe Kudumbashree units in the capital city were up for sale in the Sports Hub.

A variety of over 25 dishes including snacks and biriyani, neatly packed in compostable packaging were available at the 11 food stalls. The units were bought under the banner of ‘delicacies of Ananthapuri’ by the Kudumbashree Thiruvananthapuram District Mission.