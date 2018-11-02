Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shuhaib Enna Porali to be screened at Kolkata International film fest

A 19-minute documentary on a Youth Congress leader who fell victim to political violence in the state has made it to the Kolkata International Film Festival.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 19-minute documentary on a Youth Congress leader who fell victim to political violence in the state has made it to the Kolkata International Film Festival.

The documentary ‘Shuhaib Enna Porali’ (Shuhaib, the Fighter) is on S P Shuhaib, the Youth Congress leader, who was slain by CPM workers in February. Script and direction is by P T Chacko, press secretary of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

He is currently serving as press secretary at the KPCC, which has produced the documentary. ‘Shuhaib Enna Porali’ was screened across the state during the ‘Janamochana Yatra’ undertaken by senior Congress leader M M Hassan, who was the then KPCC president. The Kolkata International Film Festival will be held from November 10 to 17.

