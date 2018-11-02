Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The blue order

Silhouette-wise, Payal has kept it simple with A-line shapes mimicking the roomy clothes that the Tuaregs are known to wear.

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Payal Khandwala

By Rehna Abdul Kareem
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is from the Tuareg tribe of people, or the Blue People, who inhabit the Sahara desert, from across Libya, Mali, Algeria and Burkina Faso that Mumbai-based designer Payal Khandwala draws her inspiration. She’s launching her Autumn/Winter collection named, The New Order. 
Her approach to clothing is dramatic yet minimal, but with subtle attention to detail. And her muse — an intelligent, non-conformist woman.

With a background in fine arts and fashion in New York and Barcelona, Payal loves working with handwoven silks, khadi, cottons and linens in a palette that is rich and vibrant, and will be bringing in about 18 pieces from her prêt collection and 18 pieces from her festive collection.

“Our vivid colour palette and silhouettes are our key differentiators. But our signature lies in the fact that we have a distinct voice and a point of view that is honest and consistent,” says the designer. 
“We make clothes that maximise women’s personalities. This is why they are 
considered minimal, uncluttered and modern, because the pieces are not as important as the women that wear them.”

When Payal moved back after her stint in New York, she couldn’t find clothes that she wanted to wear — designs that were stylish but also spelt a modern India. Designer clothes, she felt, were too expensive or ethnic. “When an opportunity arose to show at fashion week that year, I thought why not just make the clothes I would like to wear? It wasn’t a strategy to launch a label, it was really just a shift in canvas for me. I was a full- time painter but I had studied design.” For this collection, she has introduced suede and velvets, to her offering of handwoven silks, organzas and pleated satins, all of which are designed in-house and handwoven in Benaras, towns of Bengal and Bengaluru.   

Silhouette-wise, Payal has kept it simple with A-line shapes mimicking the roomy clothes that the Tuaregs are known to wear. The lengths are long and the shapes are fluid, as people in the deserts prefer, but with more tailored menswear-inspired shapes. In the same way, more diaphanous fabrics are teamed with structured heavier silks, kurtas are teamed with men’s trousers, and men’s jackets with maxis.  
The designs are available online from `9,000 upwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp