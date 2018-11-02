Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The vendor from Chennai

The periphery of the Sports Hub was a beehive of activity as vendors sold customised jerseys, caps, wrist bands and posters in various shades of blue with the names of favourite cricketers.  

Published: 02nd November 2018

By Express News Service

Vasu, a vendor from Chennai arrived at 8 am on Thursday to ensure his space along with the other vendors in the stadium. 

“I wanted to be among the first to sell my products which have been made in Parry’s road in Chennai. We arrived as a group of 20 vendors a few days ago,” Vasu said.

A Dhoni fan himself, Vasu has always been a regular during matches and have been selling his jerseys in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. 

“I make a living out of this. I have been selling  the merchandise for the past five years. I am a big fan of Dhoni. I will continue to be his fan. Though I can’t cheer for him from inside the stadium, I will express my support from outside the stadium,” he said.

The jerseys cost Rs 150 while the caps ranged from Rs 60. The products were selling like hotcakes and were bought by people who had not only arrived for the match but also by passersby.

