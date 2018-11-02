Two Indian films in IFFK International competition section

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Indian films - Hindi movie ‘Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon’ (Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis) by Anamika Haskar and Urdu film ‘Widow of Silence’ by Praveen Morchhale - have been selected to the International Competition section of the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala. Also, seven films have been chosen for the Indian Cinema Now section. ‘Painting Life’ by Bijukumar Damodaran in English, Hindi, Tibetan and Nepali and Nandita Das’ ‘Manto’ (Hindi and Urdu) are among the films chosen.

The other films are ‘Abraham’ by Konarak Mukherjee (Bengali, English), ‘Bhonsle’ by Devashish Makhija (Hindi, Marathi), ‘Ami O Manohar’ (Manohar & I ) by Amitabha Chatterjee (Bengali), ‘Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum’ (Sivaranjani and Two Other Women) by Vasanth S Sai (Tamil) and ‘Urojahaaj’ (The Flight) by Buddhadeb Dasgupta (Bengali). The films were selected by the committee chaired by V K Joseph and consisting of CS Venkiteswaran, Madhu Janardhanan and Sudheer Parameswaran.

In addition, there will be an Indian Special Focus section this year with six films recommended by the committee. These are ‘Chuskit’ by Priya Ramasubban (Ladakhi), ‘Mishing’ (The Apparition) by Bobby Sarma Baruah (Sherdukpan), ‘Aamrityu’ (The Quest) by Arup Manna (Assamese), ‘Kvovang Ngarmo’ (The Sweet Requiem) by Ritu Sarin, Tenzing Sonam (Tibetan), ‘Bulbul Can sing’ by Rima Das (Assamese) and ‘Sinjar’ by Pampally (Jeseri).